Local:
- An SFMTA employee is being investigated by the city's ethics commission because he allegedly misrepresented himself as an IT manager to court freebies from vendors. Charlie Chiem, an SFMTA information technology administrator, now stands accused of violating 20 city ethics rules. [Chronicle]
- Mexico plays Honduras at Levi’s Stadium tonight in the CONCACAF Gold Cup but some fans worry ICE agents are going to be lurking there and they're scared to attend. [NBC Bay Area]
- Emeryville police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly set multiple vehicles on fire and set an arson fire at Lanesplitter Pizza and Pub at 3645 San Pablo Avenue. [KPIX]
- It is often hard to manage to keep one's meal under $50 at many of the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand recommended spots — where you're supposed to be able to get three courses, or two and a glass of wine, for $50 — but critics at Bay Area News Group indeed managed it at a bunch of East Bay and Peninsula spots. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- A federal judge in DC on Wednesday ruled that the Trump administration can not categorically deny asylum claims by people migrating across the southern border, saying neither the Constitution nor federal immigration law gives the president this authority. [New York Times]
- It's far from certain that the conservative fiscal hawks in the House will cave again and vote to pass Trump's disastrous spending bill before his July 4 deadline, but they might. [New York Times]
- Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail by the New York judge overseeing his trial, pending his sentencing — and despite being acquitted of the most serious charges against him, he could still do significant jail time. [CNN]
Video:
- Residents of Esparta share their experiences of yesterday's explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the news coverage below by CBS Sacramento.