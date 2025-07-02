The magic is definitely gone from the old Bay Bridge Series now that the A’s are no longer on the other side of the Bay Bridge, but your San Francisco Giants play their first-ever series at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park this weekend.

We’ve many times in recent months enjoyed making fun of the A’s new ballpark in Sacramento, their shitty new minor-league home until they supposedly move to Las Vegas in 2028. And this weekend it will be the San Francisco Giants’ turn to make fun of the A’s ballpark, as the Giants make their first-ever trip there for a three-day weekend series against the now-Sacramento A’s.

These Sacramento games are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at Sutter Health Park, each game starts at 7:05 pm. Yes, the Giants and A's already played this season back in mid-May, in a series here in SF that was notable only because there was no contingent of Oakland fans like there used to always be.

Screenshot via StubHub

But we have to say, we were taken aback at how much tickets cost for this weekend, which indicates that a fair number of Giants fans do intend to make a trip. Friday night tickets on StubHub are about $200 minimum for a non-lawn seat, though that’s not surprising, because it’s July 4th and you get a fireworks show after the game (unless that’s canceled because of the Yolo County fireworks disaster?). But Saturday night tickets are currently at a minimum of about $130 for a proper stadium seat, while Sunday night tickets have those seats at about a $90 minimum.

And SFGate reports that Sacramento businesses are expecting a busy weekend with the Giants coming to town. That outlet has previously reported that Sactown bars and restaurants pretty much only do good business from fans of visiting teams, not the A’s, ever since that team moved there. But having the Giants come to town seems like a perfect opportunity for that particular formula.

“It’s going to be a crazy weekend,” Old Sacramento's La Terraza Mexican Restaurant manager Diego Mirazo told SFGate. “Adding that it’s morning on a Friday to the Giants and the A’s? And it’s all three days? It’s going to be good.”

Related: A’s First Game in Sacramento Was a Complete Debacle, and Losing 18-3 Was Probably the Least Embarrassing Part [SFist]

Image: OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 17: Darell Hernaiz #2 of the Oakland Athletics bats during the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on August 17, 2024 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Giants 2-0. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)