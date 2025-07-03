- A "heat dome" will be forming over much of the west and southwest next week, including some intensely high temperatures inland and in Southern California. Wednesday and Thursday of next week should bring very warm days to SF as well. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland man was shot early Thursday near the Coliseum, after he was reportedly chasing after someone stealing his car. [KTVU]
- A woman was injured Tuesday morning when she was struck by a cyclist in SF's Sunset Dunes Park, on the former Great Highway, which has prompted further outcry from neighbors who dislike this park. [KPIX]
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries launched a marathon speech just after dawn Thursday morning, in a delay tactic known as the "magic minute," calling out Republicans and their "big, ugly bill" before a final vote on it could be taken. [New York Times]
- The denigration of the office of president, and the actual Oval Office, continues, as we learn, among other things, Trump has turned what he calls "The Lewinsky Room," the room off the Oval where Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky had their trysts, into a gift shop of sorts where he stores MAGA hats and t-shirts to give to guests. [NBC News]
- The latest sales figures from Tesla, which show a 13% drop in sales over the same period last year, contradict what CEO Elon Musk has said about sales rebounding since he left his role at the White House. [Associated Press]
- After beating Honduras 1-0 in a semi-final game Wednesday at Levi's Stadium, Mexico advances to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in Houston this weekend. [ESPN]
Photo by Amy Humphries