Local:
- The free ride’s over after that massive Clipper Card outage Tuesday morning, as the technical glitches were worked out, and the system was back up and running in the early afternoon. According to a post from AC Transit, Clipper service was back working again by 12:30 pm Tuesday. [@rideact via Twitter]
- After it closed way back in 2005, Lafayette movie house Park Theater is getting a $12 million renovation to reopen as a venue that offers both film programming and live musical performances. Construction is expected to take about a year, with a projected opening date sometime in fall 2026, and the venue is expected to have two screens, a new commercial kitchen, and a rooftop bar. [Chronicle]
- A Cotati DUI suspect was pulled over and arrested Sunday night, and officers found 70 empty beer cans in his vehicle. The suspect allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .25% — triple the legal limit! — and was driving on a suspended license because of a previous DUI charge. [KTVU]
National:
- Jurors reached a partial verdict in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, but we don’t know what that verdict is, because they've only decided on four of the five counts, and the judge has instructed the jurors to continue deliberating on the undecided racketeering conspiracy count. [CNN]
- Looks like the Elon Musk-Donald Trump fight is back on with a vengeance, as Musk has been on a Twitter bender trashing Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” and Trump responded Tuesday by telling reporters “We'll have to take a look" at deporting Musk, and that "DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon." [Reuters]
- Fashion brand Lululemon is suing Costco, claiming that the big-box retailer’s Kirkland brand has been ripping off Lululemon designs to create “dupe” products. [AP News]
Video:
- The Stern Grove ticket lottery for the Pointer Sisters and Lyrics Born show on August 10 just kicked off Tuesday afternoon and runs through Sunday morning. Having seen Lyrics Born at Stern Grove in 2009, I thought it was the best-engineered live hip-hop show I’d ever heard. Here’s a COVID-era “Best Of” Stern Grove video from the season they had to cancel, which features a six-minute banger from that 2009 performance at the 10:10 mark, preceded by tracks from the Stone Foxes and Thao & the Get Down Stay Down.
