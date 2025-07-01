Three East Bay men are in custody in Florida after an alleged robbery attempt Friday at a seller of Apple products that ended with a chase and a police shooting.

A trio of alleged would-be thieves from the Bay Area have likely gotten themselves in more trouble by flying to Florida to commit a robbery than they would have if they'd done the same thing here. And it sounds like the cops in Sweetwater, Florida have no problems shooting at robbery suspects who are trying to flee.

The attempted robbery happened on Friday just after 10:45 am, at an industrial park in Sweetwater, Florida. According to the FBI, the three suspects had all flown into Miami two days earlier, and investigators say they flew there specifically to commit this crime.

A van with a still unidentified driver dropped the three men off at the unnamed business, where they allegedly confronted an employee standing outside. Brandishing weapons — which turned out to be non-lethal airsoft guns — and wearing white rubber masks like Michael Myers in the Halloween franchise, they allegedly forced the employee into a garage space that is part of the business, where five other employees were working.

The trio then allegedly zip-tied the employees and began loading Apple products into a bedsheet.

According to authorities, one of the suspects obtained the keys to a van belonging to the business, and the trio was getting into the getaway vehicle when police arrived on the scene and began shooting. As WPLG/Local 10 reports, a bullet hit one of the suspects, 42-year-old Eric Chase of Oakland, in the leg.

The thieves were in such a hurry to leave, in fact, that they left behind the bedsheet, which reportedly had about $170,000 worth of apple products in it.

The trio then allegedly took off in the van, leading police on a chase to the town of Medley, another suburb of Miami, about eight miles away. There, the van became disabled, and all three men were arrested.

Authorities say that while fleeing, the suspects tossed a mask and a black, police-style vest out of the van.

The other two suspects are identified as Aaron Brown, 35, of Oakland; and Ranier Landry, 27, of Hayward.

The FBI noted that surveillance footage from the scene showed Brown's pants "significantly sagging" and showing some distinct, neon green underwear — which he was found wearing upon his arrest, linking him further to the crime.

The three now face charges of Hobbs Act robbery — a federal crime that typically involves crossing state lines and disrupting interstate commerce — in addition to carjacking and other charges.

They were being held in Miami-Dade County, but were expected to be moved to the Broward County jail to be held on behalf of the US Marshals Service.