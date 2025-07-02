- San Francisco's St. Anthony Foundation, a major provider of homeless services and free meals, is laying off 12% of its staff due to "tightening resources." CEO Larry Kwan called the decision "heartbreaking," and layoffs are apparently hitting a program that employs formerly homeless individuals as security guards. [Mission Local]
- Trump probably didn't like being called out for getting inspired by a Clint Eastwood movie on TV when he proposed renovating Alcatraz and returning it to duty as a federal prison in May, so now he's claiming, surely falsely, that "conceptual work" began on this six months ago. Also, he wants more sharks in the Bay. [Truth Social]
- The Oakland Unified School District continues to stare down a fiscal crisis that could take hold within a year, but a new school board majority appears dead-set against closing any schools — which auditors say is necessary to avoid insolvency. The district, with 34,000 students, has twice as many schools as districts of similar size. [Chronicle]
- A wildfire broke out in Vacaville Tuesday afternoon, the Brown Fire, which grew to 15 acres before being fully contained Tuesday night. [CalFire / KRON4]
- The Chronicle delves into the story of Upstairs, the residential apartment-turned-bar upstairs from Oakland's popular Snail Bar, which opened in March and was shut down by the city for lack of proper permits within a week. [Chronicle]
- The US House of Representatives is in session, with Republicans hoping to get the Senate version of Trump's spending and policy bill through before the July 4 holiday, but it's not certain that they have the votes. [New York Times]
- Sean "Diddy" Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges in his Manhattan criminal trial, which related to sex trafficking, but he has been convicted on two counts of transportantion to engage in prostitution, for which he could still face significant prison time. [CNN]