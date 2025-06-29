A group of seasoned Bay Area journalists has launched Coyote Media Collective, a worker-owned newsroom inspired by alt-weeklies, aiming to revive independent local reporting with deep stories, sharp opinions, and creative multimedia across the region.

Founded this year by 11 veteran reporters, podcasters, photographers, and editors, the collective includes contributors to The New York Times, NPR, Mother Jones, and Mission Local. As KQED reports, the group was formed out of frustration with the limitations of corporate media with the aim to prioritize editorial freedom and local relevance.

Announced in early June, the project quickly gained public support—raising over 75% of its $80,000 launch goal within two days and now targeting $150,000 to support fair pay and consistent output, as reported by Undescore_SF. All content will be free to read, with optional memberships offering perks and expanded access.

Coyote’s coverage will span the Bay Area, focusing on investigative reporting, arts and culture, experimental formats, and pointed commentary. Planned features include a Craigslist-style “Meet Cute Market” and a Bay Area events calendar. The name references the trickster of Pomo mythology, the adaptable local animal, and COYOTE, the 1970s sex workers’ rights group.

The launch comes amid a national shift toward worker-owned media as an alternative to ad-driven, billionaire-backed, or algorithm-focused newsrooms. Drawing inspiration from the alt-weekly tradition, Coyote’s founders aim to bring a mix of rigor and irreverence to local journalism. The site is expected to launch later this summer.

Image: Coyote Media Collective on Facebook