A 28-year-old San Francisco man was recently arrested and charged for an attack in Hayward where he allegedly grabbed and threatened a woman on Jackson Street, shouting “I’m a pimp” as he tried to force her into prostitution, according to police.

As Bay Area News Group reports, Hayward police say Taz Guest spotted his 24-year-old victim walking home around 10:20 p.m. on May 30 and followed her onto the 100 block of Jackson Street. When she rebuffed his advances and said “no,” officers allege Guest grabbed her breast and reached for her pants.

“He screamed ‘I’m a pimp,’ claimed he was armed, and threatened to kill her,” according to a Hayward Police Department statement. The woman fought back by hurling a can of Red Bull and striking Guest until he fled.

Guest was arrested on June 4. In a recorded police interview, he’s accused of admitting to the assault and threats but denying any sexual intent. Investigators noted Guest’s detailed knowledge of the local sex trade — terminology and known street corners — which matched the victim’s account.

He now faces felony counts of assault, criminal threats, and sexual battery. Bail is set at $200,000.

A defense motion ahead of Monday’s bail hearing claims Guest is unlikely to reoffend and questions whether Jane Doe clearly saw her attacker. Prosecutors counter that the victim’s prompt 911 call, physical evidence of her injuries, and Guest’s alleged own statements provide clear probable cause.

If convicted, Guest could serve up to several years in state prison.

Hayward Detective Lt. Maria Alvarez reminded the public that assaults targeting pedestrians remain a concern citywide. “We encourage anyone who feels unsafe walking alone at night to call us immediately,” she said, urging witnesses to come forward.

Guest’s attorney has not responded to requests for comment. Meanwhile, the victim is recovering from bruises and psychological trauma, according to court records. Her case will proceed through Alameda County Superior Court, where a judge will soon decide whether to lower Guest’s bail.

Image: Ritchie Quintero/Getty