- The driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week in Albany, whose car went off the side of an overpass, was a father of three young children. He was earlier identified as 40-year-old Daniel Alejandro Oliva Morales, and his family now has a GoFundMe set up. [KTVU]
- Two more Peninsula cities have canceled their fireworks shows on the Fourth. Foster City will wrap up its festivities at 4 pm, the city says, due to construction happening there, and Redwood City will be having a drone show at 9:30 pm. [KTVU]
- A driver died in a fiery one-car crash Walnut Creek Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 am sunday on Ygnacio Valley Road near North Broadway, and police found the car up against a tree in a parking lot. [Bay Area News Group]
- Workers at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland have decided to end their strike after a federal judge denied their request to stop UCSF Health from proceeding to cancel union contracts. [KPIX]
- SF Supervisor Bilal Mahmood is introducing legislation this week to change the city's planning code to allow for more communal housing arrangements, resetting the limit of the number of people who can share a lease to nine, from the current five. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court on Monday tossed back appellate rulings out of Idaho, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and West Virginia involving transgender youth and access to medical care, in light of its ruling concerning a ban on such care in Tennessee. [Associated Press]
- The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial in New York began deliberations today. [KTVU]
Photo by Tadeja Pavsic