Lost gay film resurfaces at Frameline screening

A once-forgotten 1970 queer film, The Meatrack, is returning to the screen after a partial print was rescued from the trash. Directed by Mike Thomas, who ran several local theaters at the time — including the Presidio Theater and North Beach Movie, and often described as a San Francisco take on Midnight Cowboy, the gritty feature follows a bisexual hustler navigating life and love in the city’s underground scene. Restored by Vinegar Syndrome and distributed by Muscle Distribution, the film captures long-gone landmarks like the Tom Kat Theatre and features local drag legends such as Vicki Marlane. — SFGate

Via Frameline Film Festival

Amy Tan finds truth and solace in birdwatching and journaling

Bay Area native and acclaimed author Amy Tan began nature journaling in 2016 to cope with the stress brought on by escalating social and political tensions. Watching and drawing backyard birds, she discovered profound mysteries and connections in the natural world, inspiring both her art and writing.

Amy Tan's nature journal drawings (via Facebook).

Her observations and stories are collected in The Backyard Bird Chronicles, a new book blending nature, memory, and creativity. For Tan, observing the small, intricate behaviors of birds sharpened her understanding of character and morality in fiction, while journaling became a personal act of meaning and emotional truth. — Alta Journal

Bay Area artists paid to advocate for arts community

A new initiative from Vital Arts is paying seven Bay Area artists $1,000 a month for 18 months to collect data from the arts community, host events, and advocate for housing, health care, and fair wages. Formed after the Ghost Ship fire, the nonprofit aims to center artists in policymaking. Application deadline is July 23. — KQED

Art, beer, and community bring new life to San Jose’s Creekside

San Jose’s Creekside area is finding new life with a vibrant art corridor and spacious beer garden from a local brewery — filling the void left by Google’s scaled-back plans for the neighborhood. The installations celebrate everything from native plants and birds to San Jose’s cultural landmarks and tech heritage. With food vendors and creative spaces nearby, the neighborhood is reaching its goal of serving as a relaxed gathering spot that blends art, nature, and neighborhood pride. — Bay Area News Group

Via sanjosecreekside.com

Steelhead and salmon set to return to Alameda Creek after decades

For the past several decades, steelhead trout and Chinook salmon were blocked from their spawning grounds in Sunol’s Alameda Creek. Now, with help from a small army of biologists and a big dig to reroute a PG&E gas line, the fish are getting their creek back. The $80 million effort — part infrastructure project, part ecological repair — is racing to finish before migration season. If all goes to plan, salmon could swim freely here for the first time since the 1970s. — Bay Area News Group

Devil’s Slide reimagined as a scenic coastal trail

Just south of SF between Pacifica and Montera, Devil’s Slide is a cliffside trail with stunning ocean views and a dramatic backstory. Once a railroad, then a stretch of Highway 1 notorious for landslides, it was finally converted into a pedestrian and bike path in 2013. The 1.3-mile trail now offers views of whales, dolphins, seals, and nesting seabirds, plus WWII-era bunkers perched above the sea.

Note: As fate would have it, this blurb was written prior to reading about the two recent incidents that occurred in the Devil’s Slide area on Thursday. Enter at your own risk — it is called Devil’s Slide after all. — Secret San Francisco

Pop star Miist finds her voice in Marin

Early in the pandemic, Tiburon resident Miist decided to give songwriting a try — after persistent nudging from her husband who saw her innate talent — when she picked up the piano to accompany her soprano singing voice. Before she knew it, she was collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Narada Michael Walden, landing Billboard-charting singles, and starring in music videos with millions of views.

Now, with her husband as her full-time manager, she’s using her platform to launch a global kindness movement through music, a podcast, and a new nonprofit dedicated to empathy and connection. — Marin Independent Journal

A taste of Senegal at Embarcadero

Nafy Flatley’s Teranga brings the warmth of Senegalese hospitality to San Francisco’s Embarcadero Center, offering hearty dishes and vibrant drinks inspired by her heritage. What began as a college project blossomed into a thriving restaurant, overcoming early hurdles and pandemic challenges. With support from SF’s Vacant to Vibrant program, Teranga secured a prime downtown location and continues to grow its loyal customer base. Despite rising import costs and fluctuating foot traffic, Flatley remains optimistic and inspires others to chase their dreams with courage and passion. — The Frisc

Via itsteranga.com

Top image: Frameline Film Festival