A man allegedly fatally shot his mother in front of multiple witnesses on Saturday, June 21, and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder.

SFist had a report Sunday of a person being fatally shot on Brookdale Avenue, in the Sunnydale housing project, and we knew a 32-year-old suspect had been arrested. But few other details were shared by police.

On Thursday we learned that the suspect is Marvin Duran of San Francisco, and the victim was Duran's mother. KRON4 reports via the DA's office that Duran was arraigned on multiple charges on Wednesday, and he is due back in court on July 8. He has pleaded not guilty.

Duran has been charged with one count of murder, with the enhancement that he personally and intentionally used a firearm; and three counts of child endangerment.

Police were called to the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue Saturday afternoon around 3:45 pm. At the scene they found Duran's mother, whose name has not been released, lying on the ground in front of her residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim reportedly died moments later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to prosecutors, "Multiple people witnessed Mr. Duran allegedly shoot the victim at close range."

This was San Francisco's 11th homicide of the year to date. At this time last year, the city had seen 17 homicides.