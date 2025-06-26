Local:

  • Legendary Giants slugger Barry Bonds will be getting a statue at Oracle Park, or at least that’s what Giants CEO Larry Baer said in a recent sports talk radio appearance. Bonds’s statue would join existing ballpark statues of Giants Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal, and Gaylord Perry. [Chronicle]
  • Recology won local approval to raise local trash and recycling collection rates by 24%, beginning October 1. But the 24% hike will be implemented in three phases, hitting on October 1 for the next three years in a row. [Mission Local]
  • The statistics on the ICE arrests in LA show that most immigrants being arresting have absolutely no criminal record. Of the more than 700 LA ICE arrests, 30% were convicted criminals, 12% had pending criminal charges, and 57% had no criminal history whatsoever. [KGO]
  • Officials have confirmed that the two survivors of Saturday’s fatal Lake Tahoe boat-capsize tragedy were wearing life jackets, but it's still undetermined if the eight who died were wearing the same life jackets. [NBC Bay Area]

National:

Video:

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist