Local:
- Legendary Giants slugger Barry Bonds will be getting a statue at Oracle Park, or at least that’s what Giants CEO Larry Baer said in a recent sports talk radio appearance. Bonds’s statue would join existing ballpark statues of Giants Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal, and Gaylord Perry. [Chronicle]
- Recology won local approval to raise local trash and recycling collection rates by 24%, beginning October 1. But the 24% hike will be implemented in three phases, hitting on October 1 for the next three years in a row. [Mission Local]
- The statistics on the ICE arrests in LA show that most immigrants being arresting have absolutely no criminal record. Of the more than 700 LA ICE arrests, 30% were convicted criminals, 12% had pending criminal charges, and 57% had no criminal history whatsoever. [KGO]
- Officials have confirmed that the two survivors of Saturday’s fatal Lake Tahoe boat-capsize tragedy were wearing life jackets, but it's still undetermined if the eight who died were wearing the same life jackets. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went ballistic on his own former Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin about those maybe ineffective airstrikes against Iran this past weekend, shouting at her, “Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says.” [Associated Press]
- Looks like the thoroughly defeated New York mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo is going to run as an independent against Zohran Mamdani and incumbent Eric Adams in New York’s November mayoral election. [CNN]
- Tesla stock is taking another beating, after this weekend’s rollout of Tesla "Cybercab” robotaxis was something of a glitchy disaster. [Futurism]
Video:
- If you don’t have the required $635 to go see the Dead and Company shows in Golden Gate Park this August, they’re playing an IMAX version of their 1977 concert film The Grateful Dead Movie at the AMC Metreon (and other theaters across the country) on August 13-17. Should this intrigue you, the trailer is seen below.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist