- One of San Francisco’s highest-ranking law enforcement officials, Sheriff Chief of Staff Richard Jue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of an off-duty hit-and-run and providing false information to officers. The 65-year-old former SFPD veteran was booked on two misdemeanors, released on $7,500 bond, and placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and internal investigation. [SF Standard]
- A 27-foot boat capsized amid sudden high winds on Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon, leaving six people dead and two still missing. The US Coast Guard said the incident occurred near D.L. Bliss State Park during a fast-moving storm with 40–45 mph winds. [CBS News]
- After Covered California was caught sending users’ sensitive health information to LinkedIn via ad trackers — including pregnancy status, disability, and prescription details, investigators have discovered that four more states reportedly carried out similar practices. Health exchanges in Nevada, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island also transmitted sensitive data like prescriptions, doctor names, and dosages to tech giants like Google, Snapchat, and LinkedIn. [CalMatters]
- The city of Richmond has approved $1.5 million to launch a new initiative called the State of Black Richmond Report and a Black Resiliency Project and Fund, aiming to address longstanding racial disparities in housing, health, education, and safety. Led by Councilmember Doria Robinson, the initiative will assess existing data, identify gaps, and develop community-guided solutions, with oversight from an advisory committee to ensure funds directly benefit Black residents. [East Bay Times]
- People have been rallying outside Southern California hotels where ICE agents are believed to be staying — including this Coachella Valley community, where more than 150 protesters gathered Wednesday night with signs, chants, and a mariachi band. [The Desert Sun]
- A motorcyclist who taunted a CHP officer during a high-speed chase across the Bay Bridge — popping wheelies and weaving through traffic — was arrested in Berkeley after fleeing onto rooftops with a CHP helicopter tracking overhead. [KRON4]
- Carlos Cruz Varela, 28, was arrested for indecent exposure, battery, and burglary after allegedly exposing himself to passengers and assaulting a VTA bus driver in San Jose, with community tips aiding in his identification. [NBC Bay Area]
- Fremont police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a Friday night shooting left one person dead and another injured on Overacker Avenue. [KRON4]
- Updated 11:33 a.m.— A man was fatally shot Saturday in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood; a 32-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene with a firearm recovered. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist