- An arrest warrant for SF Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Richard Jue reveals that he changed his story about how his city-issued vehicle was damaged. He first claimed that it had been struck by another car while he was inside a restaurant, but then admitted that he had struck an unoccupied Tesla after experiencing a medical issue while driving. [Mission Local]
- San Francisco is ending a program that allows residents to request "traffic calming" designs for streets near where they live. The SFMTA is suspending the program amid budget cuts and a backlog of 300 such requests. [Chronicle]
- A mountain lion scratched a camp counselor on June 14 at a summer camp in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, 40 miles inland from Eureka, and both it and another mountain lion were killed as a result. The mountain lion was reportedly underneath a tent platform when it reached up and scratched the counselor, then ran away. [SFGate]
- A cargo ship, the Morning Midas, that had been on fire for three weeks off the coast of Alaska, sank Monday with hundreds of electric, hybrid, and conventional vehicles in its hold and over 1,800 metric tons of ship fuel onboard. [New York Times]
- Blue Bottle workers in the East Bay have announced their intent to form a union including employees at four locations. [48 Hills]
- Richmond Vice Mayor Cesar Zepeda is pushing to try to get federal funds to replace the aging the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, which has caused a lot of commuter nightmares in recent years. [East Bay Times]
- Clothing retailer Zara has exited its spot at the SF Centre mall two years before its lease was up — but it still has stores open in Union Square and at Stonestown. [Chronicle]
Photo by Robert Thiemann