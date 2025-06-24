Local:
- We are inching very slowly toward resolution in the whole San Mateo County Sheriff controversy, as the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to remove Sheriff Christina Corpus from office Tuesday morning. But the process is likely to last perhaps the rest of the whole summer, and Corpus has many opportunities to appeal these decisions. [NBC Bay Area]
- What was deemed a “suspicious package” managed to close down the US Customs and Border Protection building at 555 Battery Street. SFPD crews were called in at around 11 am, determined by 12:30 pm that the package had no hazardous materials, and SFPD and the Department of Homeland Security are taking over the investigation from here. [KRON4]
- It’s a ticky-tack traffic closure, but the two center lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed from 10 am to 1 pm Wednesday, and then every Wednesday at that same time through early November. We call it ticky-tack, because traffic will still be moving in both directions, and many drivers will likely not even notice the closures. [Chronicle]
- Does anyone still follow the San Jose Sharks? If so, you will be thrilled to know that former Sharks center Joe Thornton was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame today. And as seen in the video below, upon learning the news, Thornton became perhaps the first person to ever say “Holy fuck!” and then follow it with the words “Holy doodle, holy doodle, boys.” [Bay Area News Group]
The moment Jumbo Joe found out he’s in the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q6iC1QA7fj— BarDown (@BarDown) June 24, 2025
National:
- After Saturday’s US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities that Trump claimed "completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, US intelligence assessments now say that the attacks only set the program back “by a few months.” [Reuters]
- The driver of a black Jeep drove onto the lawn and did donuts at the National Mall in Washington, DC, before being arrested and held without bail. [USA Today]
- Polls just closed in the high-profile New York City mayoral Democratic primary race pitting Andrew Cuomo against Zohran Mamdani (among others), but we probably won’t know the winner for a few days. [NY Times]
Video:
- The formerly Oakland A’s broke ground on their proposed new Las Vegas stadium Monday, which made the news in the A’s current temporary hometown of Sacramento. And when the KTXL Sacramento evening news covered this, the local anchor then turned to the weather report, saying “Here’s Dennis, with a look at your conditions." And weatherman Dennis took things…. in a very different direction.
When the story before the weather forecast is the A's "groundbreaking" in Vegas, and the weatherman grew up going to Oakland A's games... pic.twitter.com/1aCUiPtb7B— Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) June 24, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist