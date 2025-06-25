For the fourth or fifth time in recent weeks, the new public park on the former Great Highway was hit by vandals over the weekend.

Vandals struck again at Sunset Dunes over this past weekend, stealing two public hammocks that were part of the park's amenities.

The hammocks are part of the "Taraval Lounge" area toward the south end of the park, which also includes lounge chairs and a painted mural on the former roadway.

SF Rec and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg gave a statement to KRON4 saying, "It’s frustrating to see a place that brings so much joy and connection targeted again. But we will not let a few destructive acts dampen the spirit of Sunset Dunes. The stolen hammocks will be replaced and the park will continue to be a beautiful, creative, and welcoming space for everyone who loves it."

The stolen hammocks will reportedly cost $600 to replace.

This act of vandalism comes less than two weeks after a vandal or group of vandals damaged a public piano beyond repair, which had been installed among other public art pieces. All but 10 of the pianos keys were damaged, and the group Friends of Sunset Dunes noted, "JFK Promenade has had pianos for years, none of which have been vandalized."

Also damaged in that June 14 incident was an art piece called "Ocean Calling," which is a phone booth that lets visitors "call" loved ones who are deceased — based on a similar phone booth, called the Wind Phone, that was installed in northeast Japan after the 2011 tsunami disaster.

"Attacking art that brings people together is ugly behavior," said Friends of Sunset Dunes president Lucas Lux in a statement at the time. "San Franciscans can disagree, but should do so respectfully. Voters chose to open the park, and we should respect the will of the voters instead of lashing out and destroying things that bring the community joy and peace."

Those acts of vandalism followed others in March — one mid-March incident included spraypainted graffiti on a mural, and a separate tagging of that mural two weeks later featured the words “gentriffy” [sic] and “Your bringing trouble” [sic].

Supporters of the park believe these acts have been targeted and are not random, given the still high tensions over the closing of the Great Highway — something the city largely voted in favor of with Prop K last year, but which the nearby neighborhoods remain largely opposed to. Supervisor Joel Engardio, who supported the creation of Sunset Dunes, now faces a recall campaign in his Outer Sunset district which could very well succeed, largely because of this one issue.

Still, Engardio will be hosting a July 4th parade in the park next week.

Top image: Photo via cyclinginstitute/Instagram