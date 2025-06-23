The long-dormant San Francisco July 4th parade was revived last year as a smaller family affair on the Great Highway, but it was curiously held on Pride Weekend. This year it’s back at what we now call Sunset Dunes, and it will in fact be on July 4th.

San Francisco had not had a July 4th parade since 1976. But last year, District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio decided to revive the tradition at the soon-to-be-car-free Great Highway, this time as a smaller, family-friendly neighborhood parade. The only problem? The parade was the weekend before July 4th, which also happened to be Saturday of Pride Weekend. Though Nancy Pelosi still made an appearance!

This is how San Francisco celebrates the Fourth of July. We started a new tradition — an oceanside parade.



San Francisco doesn’t have a big, citywide Fourth of July parade. We should. And we will with the success of our first attempt last weekend. Even Nancy Pelosi showed up!… pic.twitter.com/lTvFC6sUi8 — Joel Engardio (@JoelEngardio) July 4, 2024



In the video Engardio posted after that event, he said “Mark your calendar for July 4, 2025 — and every Independence Day after that.” And it’s true for this year, at least, as Engardio’s newsletter sent Sunday announced that the SF's 4th of July Parade is back, and this time it will actually be on July 4 (which this year, very gloriously falls on a Friday).



While Engardio’s newsletter just announced the event Sunday, the above post from Friends of Sunset Dunes shows this has been in the works for weeks. “Celebrate the 4th of July with a good old-fashioned neighborhood parade,” the Friends of Sunset Dunes says on their online event page. “Marchers will gather starting at 11:30 at the Noriega Sunset Lounge parade through Sunset Dunes Park with marching bands, fire truck fanfare, and plenty of neighborhood joy. We'll end the parade at Kirkham with bounce houses, face painting, live tunes, bubble magic, and fresh apple pie.”

The kids in their homemade floats and decorated bikes are likely to be a high point of this event in its second year. Engardio’s email announcement says that “All floats will be pedal and people-powered with decorated wagons and bicycles,” and encourages people to RSVP with their float plans.

Obviously, the recall campaign against Engardio is going to loom large over this event, considering it will be held at the Sunset Dunes Park that so many are angry about Engardio helping make car-free. Though we’ll take a wild guess that the "Stand With Joel” volunteers will be out in full force at the event, though they may find themselves being greeted by some “Recall Engardio" volunteers.

Image: Joel Engardio newsletter