Apparently the In-N-Out burger chain will sue you if you make Youtube videos impersonating one of their employees and saying there are condoms and cockroaches in their food, as one SoCal Youtuber has discovered this week.

In the world of wannabe viral video stars, we had not been previously familiar with the work of Bryan Arnett. His schtick seems to pulling Jerky Boys-style pranks done in-person as opposed to over the phone, like his trying to spend 24 hours in a Planet Fitness to test their 24-hour policy, or driving around with a baby seat on top of his car to horrify people for laughs.

But KPIX reports that one of his recent videos impersonating an In-N-Out employee in full uniform has drawn a lawsuit from the In-N-Out burger chain, who’ve sued Arnett over his "lewd, derogatory and profane remarks" while claiming to be an In-N-Out employee, and then posting the video to his 335,000 subscribers.

The supposedly incriminating video has since been made private, and we have not been able to find it or embed it. But SFGate got a look at it, and it was reportedly shot on an Easter Sunday, when all In-N-Out locations are closed. Arnett hangs out in uniform at an In-N-Out drive-thru where unaware customers are pulling up anyway, apparently asking customers “I like watching my wife sleeping with other men. Is that something you’d be interested in?” He reportedly tells another customer, “We’ve had a pretty bad cockroach problem this week,” and tells others that there are condoms in their food.

According to KPIX, the lawsuit says that Arnett told other drive-thru patrons that employees at the location "put their feet in lettuce served to customers.”

In-N-Out is suing Arnett for trademark infringement (for the replica uniform) and for business defamation. The company is suing for financial damages, as well as any monetization money Arnett may have made from that particular video.

The burger chain also seeks to ban Arnett from all In-N-Out establishments nationwide, and force him to remove any online videos or posts mentioning In-N-Out.

Related: SF's Health Department Is Trolling In-N-Out on Twitter Now [SFist]

Image: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: An In-N-Out Burger logo is displayed outside their restaurant on February 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)