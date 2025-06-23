Local:
- The three men who died after jumping into the water at Rattlesnake Falls in Placer County have been identified as Matthew Schoenecker and Valentino Creus of Los Angeles, and Matthew Anthony of New York City. They were part of a hiking party of six when the three men decided to jump into the water, and they never surfaced and were missing for four days. [Chronicle]
- The United States' bombing in Iran has exposed some deep divisions in the Bay Area's Iranian American community. [KPIX]
- Pleasanton police are urging residents to be cautious when using ATM machines, after a string of robberies that occurred at ATM machines in the city last week. [East Bay Times]
- The Bay Area's 23rd dead whale of the season just washed up in Pacifica. [KRON4]
- Road maintenance work begins this week on the Golden Gate Bridge, and is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesdays through the summer, with the center two lanes closed during those hours. [KRON4]
National:
- President Trump announced, probably prematurely, that there was a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Israel continued bombing Tehran tonight, and there will be conditions to any ceasefire that have yet to be negotiated. [CNN]
- The Supreme Court ruled today, along ideological lines, to allow the Trump administration to continue deporting immigrants to third countries that are not their own, when, in theory, their own countries don't want them back. [Associated Press]
- 16 people were hospitalized for heat exposure during graduation ceremonies in New Jersey, due to the continuing "heat dome" impacting multiple states. [CNN]
Video:
- Please enjoy the distraction of this explainer video about how Jim Henson and his Muppeteers were able to film the Muppets as if they were fully autonomous, mobile creatures, without any strings or puppeteers visible, and without CGI.
