- There was a rally over the weekend to save the Castro Coffee Co. and Castro Nail Salon, the businesses owned by two brothers that are being evicted from spaces adjacent to the Castro Theatre to make way for box-office space. Supporters say that Another Planet Entertainment has acted with "mendacity and predatory motives" in their takeover of the theater. [Facebook]
- The eighth person's death has been confirmed in Saturday's capsize accident on Lake Tahoe, and their body has now been recovered. [KTVU]
- The process is still likely to take months and months, but the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will hold their "special meeting" tonight to discuss the beginnings of the preamble of the initial stages of the investigation and removal proceedings for Sheriff Christina Corpus. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Chronicle has the tragic story of an aspiring SF firefighter, living in Petaluma, who relapsed on drugs and died of an overdose in a SoMa hotel room after staying sober for 15 months.
- At least for now, it does not seem that SF Mayor Daniel Lurie wants to work with the newly rebranded Blueprint for a Better SF moderate advocacy group, but there's still time. [Mission Local]
- A's fans are reacting to the fact that a groundbreaking has occurred on the team's Las Vegas stadium, and shovels in the ground mean there's really no turning back on the team's move. [KPIX]
- Trump rambled on to reporters Tuesday morning after the "ceasefire" he declared Monday between Iran and Israel didn't seem to stop them both from bombing each other, and he said, "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know that the fuck they're doing." [KTVU]
