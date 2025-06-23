- The bodies of three men were recovered Sunday from the waters of Soda Springs, in Placer County, after the three hikers were seen jumping into the water at Rattlesnake Falls last Wednesday. The men never came up to the surface after going under the water and were feared dead. [KPIX]
- A sergeant with Los Angeles Police Department was killed, along with one other person, in a freeway crash early Monday near the Getty Center in LA. The crash happened on the 405 freeway, and the officer had stopped on the side of the road to assist with an earlier crash. [KTVU]
- An officer with the San Jose Police Department, Timothy Faye, is being held without bail on charges relating to "family violence," after he allegedly fired a gun while drunk at home. [East Bay Times]
- The Chronicle has an interesting visual feature today about the parts of the Bay Area that have been most transformed by development in the last decade.
- A civil grand jury report on the failures of the Vision Zero plan blames San Francisco police for lack of traffic enforcement, saying that this is a primary reason the city's streets are still unsafe for pedestrians. [ABC 7]
- Vallejo police chased down two suspects in separate vehicle pursuits on Thursday, seizing illegal weapons in both cases and making arrests. [KRON4]
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott just vetoed what would have been one of the nation's first ban on hemp products, saying that the hemp industry needs to be regulated but not banned. [New York Times]
Photo courtesy of the Placer County Sheriff's Department