Somewhere between 200 and 300 people demonstrated at the Embarcadero Sunday afternoon in protest of the US airstrikes against Iran, with many saying Trump is committing war crimes.

After Saturday’s US airstrikes on three suspected Iranian nuclear sites, it’s still unclear how much damage those strikes did to Iran’s nuclear program. And Iran did indeed retaliate, sending missiles at a US military base in Qatar early Monday, and there are continuing concerns over Iran’s possible retaliation via closing the Strait of Hormuz, or with proxy attacks by terrorist sleeper cells. So despite whatever Trump says, the situation is very unpredictable.

Hundreds of protesters condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran during a rally Sunday at San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza, with many speakers accusing him of war crimes.



“Trump lied during the campaign when he said he was going to end the ‘forever wars’ and… pic.twitter.com/METKqniu3Y — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 23, 2025



Though in a development that was predictable, there was a protest against the US bombing of Iran on Sunday at the Embarcadero, according to the Chronicle. The Chronicle described the protest as a “crowd of about 300 people,” while KQED estimated it as "about 200 people.”

NOW: A massive crowd takes the streets of San Francisco to say NO to war on Iran and NO to war on our people at home! pic.twitter.com/At89zchdcf — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) June 22, 2025



The protest was organized by the ANSWER Coalition, an umbrella group of several antiwar organizations that also organized protests this weekend in several other US cities. They argue that the US attacks violate the UN Charter, the US Constitution, and international law. “Trump lied during the campaign when he said he was going to end the ‘forever wars’ and bring about peace,” the ANSWER Coalition said in a statement before Sunday’s protest. “He is no different from George W. Bush who lied about ‘weapons of mass destruction’ to initiate the catastrophic war in Iraq.”

“It’s putting everyone in the world at threat of something nuclear [coming] out of this,” Palestinian Youth Movement’s Bay Area chapter member Suzanne Ali told KQED. “It’s World War III.”

Took pictures of the rally today in San Francisco. Israeli, American, and Persian flags with the royal crest. Persian Americans support Trump,Israel, and Pahlavi. pic.twitter.com/MfWjyoV36L — San Mateo County Republican Party (@SanMateoGOP) June 22, 2025



There was some degree of counterprotest. The Chronicle adds that “a smaller group of demonstrators” rallied in support of the attacks and to call for Iranian regime change.

According to KQED, the ANSWER Coalition is also organizing a “national march on Washington” this Saturday, June 28. It’s unclear if they have another Bay Area protest planned, given that Saturday is also in the middle of SF Pride Weekend.

