Two brush fires are burning 30 miles away from each other in Contra Costa County Monday afternoon, one in Rodeo that has reached more than 60 acres, and another near the foot of Mount Diablo for which the evacuation warning has already been lifted.

This past weekend’s wildfire risks have carried through into Monday, and Contra Costa County firefighters are having a troublingly busy Monday afternoon. One fire in the county’s community of Rodeo is at more than 60 acres and growing as of press time for this post, while a separate fire near the base of Mount Diablo prompted an evacuation warning, though that warning was lifted at about 1:30 pm Monday.

UPDATE: Rodeo Fire now grows to 62 acres. https://t.co/3mOoNwdNXn https://t.co/htEsJzwM9c — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 23, 2025



The more concerning of the two right now is the Rodeo Fire near Highway 4 and the Phillips 66 refinery, near Hercules, as KGO reports. That fire was listed as having started a little after noon Monday and had burned ten acres not long after 1:30 pm. But by 2 pm, the fire was described as having spread to 62 acres, according to KRON4.

Growing brush fire... burning close to homes.

This is in Rodeo... just off of Highway 4.

Good News fire is spreading away from residents (for now)... Cal Fire with their Fire Hawk chopper on scene... @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/SjgGijEIur — Ryan Yamamoto (@RyanKPIX) June 23, 2025



While the fire is spreading quickly, officials say it is fortunately not heading in the direction of residential areas. And the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department, which is on the scene lending support, said at 2pm that “Rodeo Fire is now contained at 62 acres,” and that “crews will be mopping up into the evening.”

Per @CoCoCWS: Evacuation Warning issued for residents between Blackhawk Road and Green Valley Trail in Diablo (12:45 pm) Fire currently at 5-10 acres. pic.twitter.com/QLcZeswU6M — ContraCosta.news (@NewsContraCosta) June 23, 2025



Meanwhile near the base of Mount Diablo, KRON4 reports that another fire called the Diablo Fire broke out around the same time Monday afternoon, and burned an untold number of acres. By 12:28 pm, the Contra Costa County Community Warning System issued an evacuation warning for residents between Blackhawk Road and Diablo’s Green Valley Trail.

ALL CLEAR for the evacuation warning in Diablo due to fire. More info at https://t.co/Wlwchtr15C This is a message from the Contra [ Msg 1 of 3 ] — Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) June 23, 2025



But that evacuation warning never turned into an evacuation order. And by 1:30 pm, the evacuation warnings were lifted.

There have been no injuries reported from either of the two fires.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

