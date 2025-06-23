A cold-case murder from 2016, the killing of 20-year-old Calvin Riley in San Francisco's Aquatic Park, was taken over by the FBI two years ago, and a new lead has recently emerged.

Remember when Pokemon Go was all the rage in the Bay Area and elsewhere, with locals and tourists all out playing the augmented-reality game on their phones in popular locations around SF? Well, all that silliness was tied to at least one tragic case here, in which a young man out playing the game with his friend met with a violent end in August 2016.

As SFist reported at the time, 20-year-old Calivin Riley was a student at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton and had attended Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, graduating in 2015. His family had moved from Lowell, Massachusetts to the Bay Area because of the crime they experienced on the East Coast, seeking a safer life here.

The friend who was with Riley the night of his death said they had started playing Pokemon Go in Aquatic Park, and Riley had gotten ahead of him and went around the corner of a building.

"Then when the friend came around a corner he heard a gunshot, saw [Riley] fall, and whoever did it ran away and possibly got into a car," a family friend, John Kirby, told reporters at the time. "From what we know there was no confrontation. There was nothing said back and forth. It was just senseless, just came up and shot [him] in the back and ran away for nothing."

No motive in the case was ever discussed, and it appeared to be a random shooting or a case of mistaken identity.

Because the shooting occurred on federal park property, the United States Park Police (USPP) was leading the investigation at the time, we were told, with assistance from the SFPD — but it does not sound as though the SFPD participated for long. A month later, in September 2016, a sketch of a person of interest was released, and a year later, in 2017, a $50,000 reward was announced for information in the case.

The FBI took over the case in 2023, and just released a second sketch of a second person of interest, which can be seen at right, below. The first sketch was of a man who was allegedly seen driving a vehicle in the area with a blonde, female passenger. The new sketch is of another, bearded man, who was seen recording video of the scene. The FBI notes that two suspect vehicles nearby, a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata, and a dark-colored Audi A3 wagon, both fled the scene simultaneously after the shooting occurred.

Riley, left, and sketches of persons of interest, Individual One, center, and Individual Two, right

The FBI and USPP are seeking the public's help, as we come up on the ninth anniversary of Riley's murder, to identify the two persons of interest, who are wanted for questioning in connection to the killing.

Riley's father, Sean Riley, tells NBC Bay Area that his son's murder has "basically torn our family apart. It's been a nightmare for nine years."

Keriann Riley, the young man's mother, tells NBC Bay Area that she's grateful for the FBI's work on the investigation.

"Special Agent Casey has just poured her heart and soul into this case, and done so much work that I'm so grateful for ... It will definitely bring some closure if [a suspect] is found, moreso that that person can't hurt another human. I know it's not going to bring him back."

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicles or the composite sketches is asked to contact the FBI's San Francisco Field Office at 415-553-7400, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

