Tickets are going for as much as $2,500 a pop as WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark makes her first-ever appearance at the Chase Center Thursday night, so you will be pleased to know you can just sit home and watch it for free on KPIX’s CBS Bay Area.

The current discourse around women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark is largely complaints that WNBA players are getting away with beating the hell out of her, as seen in the incident below from Tuesday night’s game where several opposing players get in hard shoves on Clark (that game featured multiple scuffle and three ejections, Clark was not ejected). Regardless, that’s where things stand Caitlin Clark-wise as she arrives for her first ever appearance at the Chase Center tonight — and the first ever matchup between your Golden State Valkyries and the Indiana Fever.

Marina mabrey clearly shoving caitlin clark to the ground after a DEAD BALL and not getting ejected from the game is absolutely unbelievable. That was so clearly not a basketball play at all. Seriously do better refs… pic.twitter.com/vClvZK361C — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) June 18, 2025 ​​



That game tips off at 7 pm tonight, and we had previously noted when the Valkyries season tipped off in May that this was the most expensive ticket of the entire WNBA regular season. So now that it’s game day, how are those ticket prices looking today?

On Vivid Seats, the online marketplace that declared this the most expensive WNBA game of the year, we see courtside seats are still selling for as much as $2,359 (these prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the day). But there are also upper-level seats available for as little as $103, and there are seats available at pretty much every price point between that and the $2,300 seats.

Most anticipated WNBA game at Chase Center since the home opener. Caitlin Clark & the Indiana Fever TONIGHT at the Valkyries. 6:30 pregame with me, Zena Keita. 7pm tip here on KPIX. @valkyries @IndianaFever @KPIXtv @WNBA @itszenakeita pic.twitter.com/BaUfc9Ih5f — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) June 19, 2025



So if you want to watch the game (instead of the potential NBA Finals finale tonight), you will be relieved to see that KPIX is broadcasting the game live for free. For cord-cutters, the game will also be streamed on Amazon Prime, and I suppose you could sign up for the 30-day free trial and then cancel.

OK we are just now at the end of this game preview post getting around to discussing the home team Golden State Valkyries. They’re currently 5-6, which is not a great record, but pretty good for a first-year expansion team. The Valkyries are right now in seventh place in a 13-team league, and eight teams make the playoffs. (This is a premature assessment, as the regular season lasts until early September). The above posts references that the Valkyries’ Kate Martin was a college teammate with Caitlin Clark at Iowa, but the Valkyries’ bigger stars this season have been Kayla Thornton and Veronica Burton.

There are of course gambling odds on Thursday night’s game, and the Valkyries are 11.5-point underdogs. Caitlin Clark will return to the Chase Center one more time this regular season, as the Fever play the Valkyries here again on Sunday, August 31.

