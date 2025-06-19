- A brush fire in Antioch that grew to 290 acres Wednesday evening, called the Somersville Fire, left one person injured and prompted an evacuation warning. The warning was lifted as of 10 pm, and Cal Fire says the blaze is now 80% contained. [Chronicle]
- Firefighters in Oakland responded to a fire just before midnight at 92nd and San Leandro streets that spread to a rental yard where hundreds of porta-potties were being stored. A whole slew of melted shitters were left behind. [Oakland Fire Department]
Last night just before midnight #OFD crews responded to an outside fire at 92nd and San Leandro St that spread to a commercial rental yard that was storing hundreds of porta potties. Approx 35 firefighters responded and they were able to extinguish the large blaze within 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/JyzLou9N0T— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 18, 2025
- The East Bay town of Clayton was the first to see its power shut off by PG&E this morning in the first PSPS of this fire season, amid dry, windy conditions. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk's lastest SpaceX Starship exploded in a massive fireball Wednesday night as it was being tested in Texas, due to "a major anomaly." [Assocated Press]
- Some incarcerated people across 20 state prisons in California are going on hunger strike to protest strict limitations on movements and communication with other inmates that were imposed last week in response to a recent uptick in violence and overdoses. [CalMatters]
- Hurricane season is getting off to an early start, with Hurricane Erick hitting the Mexican state of Oaxaca this morning as a Category 3 storm — the first Cat 3 or greater storm on record to hit Mexico before July. [CNN]
- San Jose is canceling the annual July 4th fireworks show at Almaden Lake Park out of fire safety concerns, after fire crews were unable to get through crowded streets to deal with a hillside fire that burned over five acres last year. [San Jose Spotlight]
