- Equipment-related power outages cut power for around 1,100 San Francisco residences and businesses on Thursday evening in the Mission and SoMa. The Mission outages were concentrated between 22nd and 24th streets, and power was restored after 7 pm. [Chronicle]
- A 54-year-old Santa Cruz man, James Smallwood, is in custody in Switzerland after he apparently fled there a month ago just before his 90-year-old father was found dead in the home they shared. Smallwood is suspected of murder and is being extradited back to Santa Cruz. [KTVU]
- A Macy’s loss prevention officer at the Serramonte Mall Macy's in Daly City was assaulted last week while trying to detain a theft suspect, and the suspect is a 43-year-old San Francisco resident. [KRON4]
- The City of Richmond allocated $1 million to create a legal aid fund for immigrants, but the funds have yet to be distributed and the city is still seeking a partner to oversee the effort. [East Bay Times]
- A 26-year-old Fairfield man, Vakautakava Fale Kaono Tangitau, is now heading for a preliminary hearing in a November 2024 case in which he allegedly struck a man in the parking lot of the Solano Town Center mall and proceeded to run over him multiple times with a pickup truck. [East Bay Times]
- ICYMI, the Golden State Valkyries triumphed 88-77 in their game against the Indiana Fever Thursday night at the Chase Center, and superstar Caitlin Clark went 0-7 from the three-point line. [Chronicle]
- Trump is now assigning a special prosecutor to re-examine the 2020 election because he still won't admit that he lost. [Chronicle]
Photo by Patrick Adcock