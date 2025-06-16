A 27-year-old man was reportedly sucker-punched to the ground and kicked multiple times by assailants allegedly shouting “F*** Jews” sometime before 2:30 am Saturday morning in the Marina District, and one suspect was arrested for assault.

We learned over the weekend of an alleged antisemitic attack in the Marina District occurring at about 2:20 am Saturday morning on Fillmore Street near Moulton Street, according to the Chronicle. As a pair of people were waiting for an Uber ride at a curb, one suspect reportedly started shouting "Fuck Jews, free Palestine,” eventually directing his insults at the pair waiting for their Uber, and sucker-punching one of them while yelling slurs.

We don’t know the identity of the 27-year-old male victim who was punched and also kicked around, but the account is from his 28-year-old friend Alana Gans who was also present. The agitator was allegedly yelling things along the lines of "Fuck Jews, free Palestine,” for roughly a minute, when Gans told the man she was Jewish and asked him to move along.

That simply provoked the man, who started directing his F-bombs at Gans specifically. Her male friend got in between the two of them, at which point, two apparent onlookers also allegedly started shouting "Fuck Jews,” and recording the incident on their phones.

Gans tried to pull her friend away, but he was then sucker-punched by the initial aggressor, leaving both Gans and the other victim on the ground. The male victim was repeatedly kicked while on the ground, until an employee of the nearby Balboa Cafe intervened, though not until after the victim was assaulted for about 30 seconds. The victim ultimately suffered a swollen lip and three bumps on his head.

The assailants ran away, allegedly still shouting antisemitic slurs. But Gans and her friend pointed them out to SFPD who located them fairly quickly and detained all three. One suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault, one other was given a citation for battery, but released.

Gans tells the Chronicle she's "still in shock" about the incident, adding that she wants "everyone to know that this is happening in their backyard."

