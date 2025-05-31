- The CDC updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidelines to say healthy children and pregnant women may get vaccinated, walking back recommendations from earlier this week and creating confusion after Health Secretary RFK Jr. prematurely announced a broader rollback earlier in the week. The change maintains access to vaccines for these groups but shifts the decision to individual consultation with healthcare providers. [ABC7]
- Veteran educator Denise Saddler has been appointed interim superintendent of Oakland Unified School District following the unexpected firing of Kyla Johnson-Trammell. Former school board director Sam Davis, who’s a longtime colleague of Saddler, said she’s unlikely to make dramatic changes and may, like her predecessor, see school closures as a necessary financial step. [East Bay Times]
- A man was shot and killed outside a home in Sunnyvale on Thursday evening, and the suspect, whom police believe he knew, remains at large. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to confirm the victim’s identity and locate the shooter. [Mercury News]
- A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Northern California, including the North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, and San Francisco County, with minor flooding expected in low-lying areas. [Bay Area News Group]
- The San Jose pedestrian in a wheelchair who was struck by a suspected DUI driver has died, and the driver has been apprehended. [Bay Area News Group]
- A letter from the Santa Clara County EMS Agency claims that the San Jose Fire Department has failed to report drug tampering incidents on its rigs since 2023, prompting calls for accountability and potential investigations by the DEA. [NBC Bay Area]
- A UC Berkeley-led study found that Anna’s hummingbirds in California have evolved longer, slimmer, and sharper beaks since the rise of backyard feeders after World War II. [SFGate]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist