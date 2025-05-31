A runaway cement truck at a Daly City construction site rolled down a steep street and slammed into two homes late Friday morning, causing significant structural damage but no injuries.

According to KPIX, the unoccupied cement truck struck a parked car on Shipley Avenue in Daly City around 11 a.m. on Friday before crashing into one house and becoming lodged in a second.

Authorities red-tagged both buildings, and at least 14 residents were displaced, as reported by Mercury News. PG&E shut off utilities, and crews spent hours removing the cement to extract the vehicle.

Jennifer Lu, one of the homeowners impacted by the crash, told NBC Bay Area, "I'm a bit traumatized. Luckily my kids weren't here, but my father was here. Luckily he was downstairs and not upstairs when this happened. But I'm just a little bit in shock."

The truck belonged to Half Moon Bay Building and Garden, which has not commented.

Image: Stock photo; ewg3D/Getty Images