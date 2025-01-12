Another small earthquake struck on Sunday morning, two days after a couple of morning shakers rattled the Bay Area coming from a different direction.

Parts of the Bay Area may have felt the rumble of a 3.7M earthquake Sunday at 8:49 am. This one was centered 1.3 miles southwest of Pleasant Hill, and was primarily felt in the East Bay, according to the USGS Shake Map — though if you felt it in SF, let us know in the comments.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.9, and was at a depth of 8.7 miles.

The quake comes two days after a 3.7M quake on the San Andreas Fault off the San Francisco/Daly City coast, which was felt widely across the city Friday morning — along with a couple of smaller aftershocks.

Sunday's quake occurred on the relatively inactive Concord-Green Valley Fault, east of the Hayward Fault. Per the USGS, "The Concord Fault maybe connected to the Greenville Fault through a complex set of faults under Mount Diablo, including the Mount Diablo Thrust. The Concord Fault may also be connected to the northern Calaveras Fault through a complex set of faults south of Walnut Creek... At present, there is little information on the date of the last surface-rupturing event on the Concord-Green Valley Fault. The current best estimate is that the last large earthquake on this fault occurred between 200 to 500 years ago."