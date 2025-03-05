Local:
- The Board of Supervisors' plan to revamp Embarcadero Plaza and the adjacent Sue Bierman Park into one 5-acre park was recently approved, featuring sculpture gardens, food trucks, volleyball courts, picnic spots, and a bandshell stage. The first public meeting is tomorrow night. [FunCheapSF]
- The 19-year-old man who struck two pedestrians while pursuing the vehicle that hit his car over the weekend was charged with three felony counts, to which he pleaded not guilty. The man reportedly drove away from the scene after hitting the pedestrians, who were in serious but not life-threatening condition. Now, that's ironic. [East Bay Times]
- Representative Swalwell provided his thoughts, stream-of-consciousness style, on X last night regarding Trump's joint address to Congress: “Trump and his GOP allies are running the government like a Ponzi scheme for the ultra-rich. Working Americans get higher bills, worse health care, and no relief — while billionaires get handouts. That’s not leadership. That’s theft.” [KTVU]
- Eleven San Francisco smoke shops were caught selling illegal tobacco vapes and other products during a sting operation carried out by City Attorney David Chiu's office last October. Two of the shops didn't even have a license to sell tobacco. [SF Standard]
- A serial Lego thief is accused of stealing approximately $25,000 worth of Lego products from several Bay Area Target stores. [KRON4]
National:
- The East Coast and central US have been hit with a deadly storm, which has created hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions along its path. At least three people have been reported dead in Mississippi, and 400,000 homes and businesses were without power this afternoon. [USA Today]
- The US has halted sharing intelligence with Ukraine as the administration reviews "all aspects of this relationship." Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled a meeting of European army chiefs, calling for an increase in defense spending and preparing to proceed without the US's help. [BBC]
- Senior staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have reportedly been told that the agency will soon be cutting 80,000 jobs, which could be detrimental to critical health care and support services for veterans. [Newsweek]
Video of the Day:
- ChatGBT creates a hyphy superhero.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist