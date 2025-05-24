This week: Filmmaker Joslyn Rose Lyons spotlights Oakland stories; Dr. Veronica Jow bridges dance and medicine; softball star Nina Pototo shines; and we honor lives well lived — Federal Glover, Rob Reich, and Dorothy Fisher Anderson.

Ahead of the big weekend headlines, we’re shining a light on Bay Area people making an impact — through creativity, service, leadership, everyday care, and now, in a new addition, through the legacies they’ve left behind.

Spotlight: Joslyn Rose Lyons

Born and raised in Oakland, Joslyn Rose Lyons is an award-winning director, writer, and producer known for telling powerful stories grounded in community, culture, and resilience. Her work includes the Emmy-nominated Showtime Sports documentary STAND and music videos for Bay Area legends like Too $hort and E-40, as recently reported by NBC Bay Area.

Her newest film, The Masquerade, features an all–Bay Area cast and crew and explores how time changes a community — and how people hold on to their dreams through those changes, according to KQED. “It’s a love letter to time,” Lyons says, “and to the resilience of Oakland.”

She’s also a founding member of Make It Bay, a film collective focused on uplifting Oakland’s culture and economy through local storytelling. Other members include Kamau Bell, Rafael Casal, Ryan Coogler, and Stephen Curry.

As the site Canvas Rebel reports, Lyons says she’s driven by a simple idea: storytelling matters when it helps people feel seen. “Success,” she says, “isn’t just about the spotlight. It’s about what sticks with you. It’s about what you pass on.”

Through her films, her collaborations, and her community work, Joslyn Rose Lyons is helping shape what’s next for Bay Area arts — and doing it her own way.

Also Notable:

Dr. Veronica Jow, "Rave Doctor"

Dr. Veronica Jow is a Bay Area physician who combines her medical expertise with a deep passion for movement. As the official doctor for the San Francisco Giants and a longtime raver and festival-goer, she brings a unique perspective to injury prevention and performance care. After noticing the toll dancing was taking on her own body, she began developing resources to help others stay healthy — from online warm-ups and injury prevention classes to personalized fitness plans. Today, Jow is known for her work supporting both elite athletes and the city’s dance community, helping people stay active, resilient, and injury-free. [Broke-Ass Stuart]

Nina Pototo, Lowell High Softball Standout

Since joining the city’s free Softball Academy program, Lowell High School sophomore Nina Pototo has become one of the city’s rising athletic leaders. A three-year participant in the academy’s year-round programming, she earned a varsity spot as a freshman and led her team with a .432 batting average. Off the field, she advocates for equity in sports through leadership and mentoring. This summer, she’ll represent San Francisco at the Elite Development Invitational in Kansas City — training alongside top athletes and coaches from across the country. [SF Recreation and Parks]

Lives Remembered

Federal Glover (1955–2025)

Federal Glover, the first Black supervisor in Contra Costa County’s 150-year history, died on May 18 at age 69. A lifelong Pittsburg resident and former city councilmember, Glover was elected to the county Board of Supervisors in 2000 and served District 5 for nearly 25 years. He was known for his steady leadership and deep commitment to equity, directing resources toward underserved communities in East County and the Carquinez Strait. Glover championed youth programs, public health, and transportation access, and helped guide the county through periods of major demographic and environmental change. After a life-threatening illness in 2015, he returned to office with characteristic quiet resolve. Glover died at a hospital in San Francisco following a brief illness. His legacy is visible in the civic fabric of the region he served with devotion and care. [SF Chronicle]

Rob Reich (1977–2025)

Rob Reich, the beloved Bay Area composer and multi-instrumentalist known for his accordion and piano performances at Zuni Café, died unexpectedly on May 15 while visiting Orr Hot Springs in Ukiah. He was 47. A cornerstone of San Francisco’s live music scene, Reich was the longtime bandleader for Circus Bella and a regular at venues from Davies Symphony Hall to Bird & Beckett Books. Equally adept at jazz, klezmer, chamber music, and experimental sounds, he was known for his warmth, versatility, and deep musicality. His final Circus Bella score will debut posthumously in June. [SF Chronicle]

Dorothy Fisher Anderson (1925–2025)

Dorothy Fisher Anderson, who died in March at age 100, lived a life defined by service, art, and intellectual curiosity, as Palo Alto Online reports. Born in Madeira and raised in New York City, she was shaped by Depression-era resilience and a progressive Jewish upbringing. After earning degrees in sociology and social work, she became a clinical social worker, supporting WWII veterans and at-risk children in the Bronx. A longtime Palo Alto resident, she raised three children, traveled widely, and returned to psychotherapy later in life, including play therapy from her home office. A sculptor, opera lover, and avid tennis player, Anderson celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family on the Stanford campus, where she had lived since 1968. [Palo Alto Online]

