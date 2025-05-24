A carjacking attempt in SF’s Potrero Hill on Friday afternoon led to a police pursuit across the Bay Bridge and ended with the arrest of three suspects in Berkeley around 2:00 p.m.

Undercover San Francisco police officers witnessed the attempted carjacking around 1:30 p.m. near Mariposa and Kansas streets and began pursuing the suspect vehicle, a black Honda, as it fled eastbound, according to KTVU. California Highway Patrol (CHP) was notified shortly after 1:50 p.m. and joined the chase, deploying patrol units and a law enforcement helicopter to track the vehicle across the Bay.

As reported by NBC Bay Area, at one point, the vehicle may have tried to ram an undercover officer, according to CHP reports. The chase came to a dramatic end near University Avenue and Frontage Road in West Berkeley, where the suspects abandoned the still-moving car on Interstate 80 and fled on foot—crossing freeway lanes, including against oncoming traffic.

Officers from SFPD and CHP quickly pursued and detained all three individuals. Aerial footage showed a large police presence, including officers in SFPD vests surrounding the stopped vehicle, searching bags from the trunk, as reported by the Berkeley Scanner. Scanner listeners and local residents reported seeing multiple patrol cars, suspects in handcuffs, and helicopters circling overhead.

The CHP briefly shut down westbound lanes of I-80 during the arrests, causing traffic delays near the Berkeley Marina. According to KTVU, by late afternoon, the lanes were reopened.

The suspects’ names and any formal charges had not been released as of Friday evening, with police citing the ongoing investigation. SFPD is asking anyone with information about the case to call 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 with the keyword “SFPD”.



Image via Google Maps