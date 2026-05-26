- A freeway shooting in Richmond left one person injured Monday night. Shots were reportedly fired in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Hilltop Drive around 7:30 pm, and the subsequent investigation shut down part of the freeway for an hour, leading to a major traffic backup. [KTVU]
- A cult-favorite Japanese punk band, Peelander-Z, was forced to cancel a Memorial Day show at Bottom of the Hill due to a major accident outside Albuquerque, New Mexico. The band's tour van was rear-ended by a semi truck on I-40, sending all three band members to the hospital. [Chronicle]
- There was a vigil Monday evening in Oakland marking two months since coffeeshop owner Amy Hillyard went missing. The 52-year-old wife and mother disappeared in late March, and her family is still seeking answers. [ABC 7]
- One person was fatally stabbed Saturday evening on the 1700 block of 19th Street in Oakland. [KRON4]
- A Monday fire at an apartment complex in Redwood City left 23 people displaced, and four people were hospitalized with injuries. [KPIX]
- A 36-year-old man from Lancaster, Carlos Garcia-Guitierrez, drowned in Donner Lake in the Tahoe area on Sunday, after becoming separated from his pontoon boat. [Chronicle]
- Around a dozen hikers were sickened with norovirus near a particular area of the Pacific Crest Trail in Wrightwood, California last week, possibly linked to a shared water cache left by "trail angels." [SFGate]
Top image: In an aerial view, traffic moves on Interstate 80 on May 19, 2025 in Emeryville, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)