A 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, and he succumbed to his wounds early Friday, marking Oakland's 32nd homicide of the year.

The shooting happened around 11:30 am Thursday, on the street on the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The 24-year-old victim, as the East Bay Times reports, made it around the corner and then collapsed in front of a business in the 1700 block of International Boulevard. He was hospitalized and ultimately died from his injuries around 2 am Friday.

A witness was able to provide police with a license plate number of the suspect vehicle in the shooting, and police quickly traced the plate to the home of the 43-year-old man they say is the suspect.

Two hours after the shooting, at around 1:30 pm, police and SWAT team officers surrounded the home on the 2400 block of 25th Avenue, and a standoff ensued.

The suspect did not exit the house until around 4:45 pm, at which point he was taken into custody. Police then served a search warrant at the home and seized multiple guns as well as ammunition.

No motive for the shooting has been shared.

This appears to be the 32nd homicide in Oakland of 2025, meaning the city is on track to have a similarly violent year as 2024. Oakland had seen 31 homicides as of this time last year, per the news group.

