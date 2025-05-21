Is Hollywood star Seth Rogen spending Wednesday in the cordoned-off bar the Make-Out Room? It’s possible, as he and Olivia Wilde have been spotted in SF, apparently shooting their new romcom called The Invite.

SFGate was first with the news on Tuesday that a new Seth Rogen movie is shooting in San Francisco this week, likely a movie called The Invite, and that notices had been posted saying they'd be filming inside the Mission District bar the Make-Out Room on Wednesday. A few hours after that report was posted, the SF Standard had the news that they saw Seth Rogen and director/co-star Olivia Wilde on BART, as scenes were shot at the Glen Park Station Tuesday afternoon, and earlier in the day at AP Giannini Middle School.

Intrigued, SFist popped by the Make-Out Room Wednesday afternoon to see if they were really shooting a Hollywood movie there.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Yes, they were definitely shooting a Hollywood movie Wednesday afternoon at the Make-Out Room.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Filming notice signs posted indicate they will be doing so until 11 pm Wednesday night.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

We did not see Seth Rogen, or Wilde (who’s previously directed Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling) nor the film’s reported co-stars Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz. But it was very clear that the front windows and doors of the Make-Out Room were draped off for filmmakers to shoot interior shots.

Images: Joe Kukura, SFist

And was this "Star Waggons" some sort of fancy trailer that serves as a green room for the movie's big names? It's possible!

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

There was a separate coffee and snacks section on the nearby Bartlett Street, but these appear to be more for the technical crew.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

The Pasta Supply Co next door to the Make-Out Room still seemed to be getting some of these Hollywood types to come in and spend a few dollars.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And there is all manner of movie-making technical equipment strewn about 22nd Street, as well as Bartlett Street.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

There does not appear to be any available parking this block of on 22nd Street, and those spots are labeled as reseved until 11pm Wednesday night.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Variety explains The Invite as a “date night comedy” where “a couple invites the neighbors over, igniting an evening full of unexpected twists and turns, revealing deeply repressed emotions and unexplored sexuality.”

So were there celebrities making out in the Make-Out Room? It was impossible to get close enough to tell. So we won’t know until this film comes out, and its IMDB page does not yet list a release date.

Images: Joe Kukura, SFist