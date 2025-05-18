An assailant may have sprayed pepper spray at police officers on the platform of Powell Street Station, or someone did, and the incident led BART trains to temporarily bypass the station Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened sometime around 12:30 pm Saturday, and BART issued an alert at 12:45 pm to avoide Powell Street Station due to police activity.

As KTVU reports via BART rider Carlos Hernandez, a BART train was stopped in the station and Hernandez says he was exposed to the pepper-spray cloud.

"I just stuck my head out of the train just to see what was going on, and as soon as I stick my head out, I just felt all the chemicals burning my eyes," he tells KTVU.

Hernandez also reported seeing someone on a skateboard fleeing the scene as police officers were choking on the pepper spray.

SFFD paramedics were reportedly on the scene helping those exposed rinse their eyes. It's not clear how many people may have been injured.

Neither BART Police nor the SFPD have reported on the origin of the pepper spray or if any suspects are being sought.

