An acclaimed Berkeley pizza spot is expanding to San Francisco, the Lord Stanley team is shifting its focus to Dogpatch, and St. Helena is getting a fancy new (museum) restaurant, all in This Week in Food.

The big pizza news that arrived Thursday is that acclaimed Berkeley spot Rose Pizzeria is expanding with a San Francisco location — and this is excellent news for pizza fiends indeed. As the Chronicle tells us, a second Rose Pizzeria will be debuting in the former Village Pizzeria location at 1 Clement Street in the Inner Richmond. The space has a fairly small, 700-square-foot dining room, and there will also be sidewalk seating and a to-go window. No opening date is set. ICYMI, Rose Pizzeria was among a group of New York Times "best" picks from around the country last year, and is in fact one of the best pizza spots in the Bay, full stop.

There's also some big news from the husband-and-wife team behind the about-to-close Lord Stanley in Polk Gulch, and that's a new restaurant project in the former Serpentine space (2495 3rd Street) in Dogpatch. As Tablehopper tells us, Rupert and Carrie Blease are partnering with Tommy Halvorson of The Fire Society, which runs catering brands Radish and Foxtail Catering, as well as Halvorson's longtime pop-up Phoenix Supper Club. Lord Stanley's wine director Louisa Smith will be involved as well, and there will also be a full bar and cocktail program, but the name and other details are still TBA. They're aiming to open this summer or fall.

In other pizza news, following the announcement about Jules opening in the Lower Haight next week, reservations went live on Tuesday and disappeared quickly. But you can keep trying 14 days out on Resy — and note that the full menu is now up here. Mmm nori guanciale pull-apart buns!

Louisiana-born gas station chicken go-to Krispy Krunchy Chicken is opening a second Mission District location, and get this — it's not in a gas station! Mission Local reported this week that a stand-alone Krispy Krunchy Chicken has opened just behind the 24th and Mission BART Station, at Osage and 24th. This means, for those who know and love Krispy Krunchy, you can now get the good stuff at South Van Ness and 17th (inside the gas station market), or at 24th.

And Tablehopper also reports on the new tenants at SFJAZZ's restaurant space in Hayes Valley, B-Side, and that is Pacifico, from Colombian husband and wife Daniel Morales Vallejo and Laura Gelvez. Dishes will include favorites from their Pacifico pop-up, including halibut ceviche and vegan ceviche (Morales Vallejo worked in the kitchen at La Mar), as well as Latin American fare like steak frites with chimichurri and anticuchera sauce.

A new restaurant opens in St. Helena on May 26 called Under-study, and it's the new museum cafe/restaurant at the newly open Napa Valley Museum of Arts & Culture, or the MAC. As the Chronicle reports, it's being run by the team at Michelin-starred Press, including chef-partner Philip Tessier and Chef de Cuisine Lyn Wells. The menu includes enticing pastry items and breakfast dishes like beef fat hashbrowns and a Dungeness crab omelette, and on the daytime menu, there are things like a lobster corndog topped with caviar, various charcuterie, and a fried chicken sandwich. There's also a three-course "Julia's menu" to coincide with the museum's exhibit on Julia Child, featuring green asparagus vol-au-vent, and a roast chicken with morel mushroom sauce.

And there's still no new restaurant review at the Chronicle, but critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan shared in her newsletter that she loved a shaved fennel and endive salad with radishes and feta at Piccino Presidio even more than the corn pizza and other delights. And Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez sings the praises of the dolsot bibimbap (sizzling rice bowls) at new San Leandro Korean restaurant Vivid Bibim.

Top image: The Spicy Ronny at Jules, via Instagram