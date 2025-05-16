A new Change.org petition is floating the idea of Noe Valley seceding from San Francisco and instead incorporating into Marin County, though this petition does not do much to explain the motivation here, and obviously this makes very little geographic sense.

SF neighborhood Noe Valley has been derided for it’s skewing socioeconomically a little toward the yuppie end, and has been nicknamed “Stroller Valley” for its preponderance of well-heeled young parents. But the neighborhood certainly has a sense of humor about itself, with people posting satirical ads for “Millennial Services” like “‘Authentic Self’ Coaching,”and someone once posting a fake Hooters application permit on a shuttered bar.

And it seems like this new story from KRON4 is another one of those satirical jabs. As that station reports, someone is circulating an online Change.org petition for Noe Valley to secede from San Francisco and incorporate into Marin County.

We assume this is satire, because the petition language is full of jokes and makes no real substantive arguments.

“Noe Valley might be vibrant, but it deserves more than the constraints of high-density urban living,” the petition says. “By joining Marin, we reclaim our right to a peaceful, suburban life — where parking spots are a given, and the existential crises over every artisanal loaf of bread become a relic of the past."

The petition also says that by being annexed into Marin County, Noe Valley can “Embrace a vision where Noe Valley stands as a beacon of renewal — where innovative programs like Marin’s renowned ‘Golden Retriever Ownership Program’ (yes, really) illustrate a commitment to quality and community joy.”

Okay from what we can tell, yes, there is a Marin Retriever’s Club that just appears to be a group of golden retriever owners who have dog meet-ups and such.

And in a further sign that the Change.org petition is a joke, it currently has all of four verified signatures as of press time for this post.

Image: Annabelle R via Yelp