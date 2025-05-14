The night market frenzy that’s sweeping San Francisco has one of those double-shot weekends on the horizon, with Cole Valley Nights on Thursday, and the Castro Night Market on Friday.

We noted yesterday that SF’s Chinatown Night Market had been named the best night market in the country by USA Today, and our own Sunset Night Market landed at No. 5 on that esteemed list. Plus, with the new boozy “entertainment zone” privileges allowing bars to sell to-go cocktails during these designated events, these night markets are catching on across town like mad, and last Thursday's first-ever Valencia Live! night market was absolutely packed.

The idea seems to be working, so you can expect to see many more of these night markets. In fact, this is one of those weekends when you’ll see two, as both the Castro and Cole Valley have night markets this weekend.

Cole Valley Nights started up in March, and returns Thursday, May 15, from 4pm – 9pm on Cole Street between Carl Street and Parnassus Avenue. This month’s theme is Cinema Under the Stars with "animated short films by Emmy Award winning Tonko House, a Berkeley-based studio” looping onscreen throughout the evening. The event also promises “60 local makers, artists, merchants, and food artisans,” plus of course to-go alcoholic beverages from neighborhood faves like Finnegan’s Wake, Bambino’s, and Cole Valley Tavern.

Welcome back Castro Night Market! 🌈🌉 pic.twitter.com/bqWgJje103 — Steven Bracco 🌁 (@Braccs) March 22, 2025

The Castro Night Market returned in March after getting its start last fall and that one will fill the streets on Friday, May 16 from 5-10 pm. (It’s on 18th Street between Collingwood and Hartford streets.) There are two stages of entertainment too, one behind Walgreens, and the other on the south side of 18th Street.

Both night markets will also fall on the same weekend in June. It’s not yet clear if Cole Valley Nights is scheduled beyond June, but the Castro Night Market will continue every third Friday through October 17, 2025.

Is it possible that San Francisco will get oversaturated on night markets, and they’ll start losing their draw? It’s possible, though that shows no signs of happening yet. And as long as crowds continue to reliably pack these night markets, they’re just going to keep expanding to more new neighborhoods.

Image: Steven Bracco, Hoodline