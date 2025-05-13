- A driver who struck a 17-year-old pedestrian in Redwood City last week was reportedly experiencing a "debilitating medical event" at the time. The teen was hospitalized in critical condition, and the collision happened on the 2700 block of El Camino Real. [Bay Area News Group]
- A minor collision that occurred in SF between a person on an e-bike and a Zoox robotaxi went unreported, and the Chronicle is trying to make a thing of it even though it seems no one was injured. The collision happened at the awkward intersection of Bryant, Division and 11th streets, and the cyclist appeared to be at fault. [Chronicle]
- A new trial date has been set for January for a 28-year-old San Pablo woman, Kamaria Isis Davison, accused in the 2021 killing of a 19-year-old man, Michael Vincent Lopretta, in Fairfield during an alleged robbery. [Bay Area News Group]
- Microsoft is laying off around 7,000 employees, or 3% of its global workforce. [CNBC]
- A USA Today listicle has named SF's Chinatown Night Market the best night market in the US, and the Sunset Night Market lands at Number 5. [USA Today]
- After 65 years, the Monterey Artichoke Festival has been permanently canceled. [SFGate]
- The Minnesota Timberwolves prevailed againg, 117-110, over the Warriors, putting them ahead in the series 3-1, and "Playoff Jimmy" was nowhere to be found. [Bay Area News Group]