There was a rash of gun violence over the weekend in Oakland while the Bay Area experienced some especially warm weather, culminating in a fatal shooting Sunday night just before midnight in Oakland's Uptown district.

The first of four shootings, which all happened within a 24-hour period on Sunday, happened around 1:15 am near the Fox Theater, in the area of 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's Uptown. As KTVU reports, Oakland police officers responded quickly to the scene as they were just a few blocks away at the time, and they found three victims at the scene, one of whom was reported to be in critical condition after being taken to the hospital.

Bay Area News Group reports that multiple suspects fired dozens of shots from at least two handguns, striking and injuring a 20-year-old San Francisco man, a 21-year-old Antioch man, and a 26-year-old Bay Point woman. The San Francisco man is said to be the one in critical condition, and was driven to the hospital by a friend. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No suspect information has been made public.

Shootings continued in Oakland on Sunday night, with a fatal shooting occurring around 9:08 pm on the 1700 block of International Boulevard. As Bay Area News Group reports, a 19-year-old Fresno woman was killed by shots fired from a slow-moving vehicle.

A second homicide occurred a few hours later, back in the Uptown district, when a 30-year-old Oakland man was fatally shot on the 600 block of 16th Street. Per the news group, the shooting happened around 11:52 pm, over a dozen shell casings were found in the area after the shooting, and no motive or further details have been shared.

There was a fourth, non-fatal shooting on the 1500 block of Alice Street, in the Lakeside neighborhood, just after 11 pm. In that incident, a 44-year-old man was reportedly shot in the leg following a dispute.

Oakland has now seen 31 homicides this year to date, up from 28 at this time last year.