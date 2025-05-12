Local:
- An American Airlines flight leaving SFO on Friday reportedly had an issue in its left engine on takeoff, which caused a puff of smoke to come out of it, and debris was left on the runway. The aircraft continued on to Dallas and landed without incident, and debris from a thrust-reverser liner was later found in the engine. [Chronicle]
- A 33-year-old Vacaville man, Victor Serriteno, has pleaded no contest in connection with the killing of Priscilla Castro in August 2020, after meeting her online. Serritano was also found guilty of setting the Markley Fire near Lake Berryessa, which ultimately merged into the LNU Complex Fire, in order to try to cover up the murder, which killed two other people; he now faces a 73-year sentence. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Oakland warehouse that housed the 15-year-old sewing factory for local clothing company Nooworks burned down earlier this month, and the fire destroyed a lot of precious inventory. [SFGate]
- The Warriors tip off at the Chase Center at 7 pm this evening in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which they are currently trailing 2-1. [ABC 7]
National:
- The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York kicked off today with opening statements and several prosecution witnesses. One LAPD officer, Israel Florez, testified that Combs tried to hand him a wad of cash after he was called to a hotel where he found Combs's former girlfriend Cassie Ventura with a purple eye. [CNN]
- Hamas has released the last living US hostage, Edan Alexander, following talks with the Trump administration. [Washington Post]
- Stocks rallied Monday on signs that the US-China trade war might be cooling off, and the two are coming to the negotiating table. [New York Times]
Video:
- Here's a quick look into the phenomenon of people relocating entire Victorian houses to different spots in San Francisco, which used to be more of a thing but still happens occasionally! [h/t: Laughing Squid]