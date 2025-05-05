Shots were fired inside upscale Creole and Cajun restaurant Pierre Pierre, in the Oakland Tribune building, leaving two injured and prompting the chef to say that the restaurant would likely be moving out of downtown.

The shooting happened around 9 pm Friday night, as Chef Cleashaun Hill tells KTVU. Hill also posted the video below to Instagram, showing blood on the floor of the restaurant and abandoned plates and tables in the aftermath of the shooting. The video also shows two bullet holes in the restaurant's street-facing windows.

It's not clear how many shots were fired, or how crowded the restaurant was at the time.

"This hurts," Hill wrote. "I genuinely wanted to do something meaningful for us—for our people. We deserve to have something that’s ours. But the response I got makes me feel like giving up. I’m disappointed, because my heart was really in this. RIP Pierre Pierre."

Details from police have been few, but Hill shared that two people were injured, a man and a woman, and they were reportedly in stable condition on Saturday.

As NBC Bay Area reports, the police mentioned only one victim in the shooting.

"I got everybody on the floor," Hill tells KTVU, describing the scene. "I was looking for my security guard, got him and just kind of got the situation under control. We were trying to call 911 and get the police here as fast as they could to try to kind of help us out."

Knowing not only that the shooting could hurt business, but that it could also be a sign of future dangers, Hill immediately posted a GoFundMe over the weekend declaring that Pierre Pierre would need to move.

"A senseless shooting inside our establishment left two people injured — a woman and a young man — and shook the foundation of everything we’ve worked to build," Hill writes. "This act of violence didn’t just cause physical damage — it destroyed a part of our future. Now, we are fighting to recover, rebuild, and relocate to a safer environment where our guests and staff can feel protected and free."

Pierre Pierre is almost a year and a half old, after opening on 13th Street in the Tribune building in December 2023, specializing in upscale versions of Creole and Cajun dishes like gumbo and blackened steaks. Hill says that it was intended to be "a safe space. A sanctuary for Black excellence. A place where our people could gather, celebrate, dine, and dream in peace."