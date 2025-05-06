- Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with President Trump today in Washington. The two men's first meeting is likely to be tense. [New York Times]
- BART's San Bruno Station was temporarily closed early Tuesday after it sounds like someone was struck by a train. A person reportedly "entered the trackway" around 5:40 am, "resulting in a major medical emergency." [KRON4]
- An man who was struck and killed in a crosswalk Sunday in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood was not on a scooter but was in a motorized wheelchair. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Elmo Ballard Jr., and police are still seeking the hit-and-run driver, who was traveling north on San Pablo Avenue at the time. [KTVU]
- A teenager was stabbed Monday afternoon just before 5 pm in an attempted robbery near Balboa Park, in the area of Delano and Ocean avenues. The juvenile's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. [KPIX]
- A woman who lived on Alcatraz Island as a child in the 1950s, Jolene Babyak, talks about how nice a place it was to be a kid at that time, and how run-down the prison was back in 1963. [KPIX]
- Coffee Bar, at 101 Montgomery Street, was temporarily shut down by the health department due to a rodent infestation, but it will likely be back open within days. [Chronicle]
- SF-based DoorDash has agreed to buy Deliveroo, the delivery app with a foothold in Europe and the Middle East, in a $3.9 billion deal. [New York Times]
Photo of San Bruno Station via Wikimedia