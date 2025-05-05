Local:
- Oakland police were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting happened on the 3300 block of Arkansas Street around 7:15 am today. [KTVU]
- The Portola Music Festival put a teaser on its socials today, joking, "Blue smoke has just been spotted coming from Coit Tower, signifying a new Portola lineup has been chosen...", so a lineup and on-sale announcement seems likely this week or next. The festival is set for September 20 and 21, so the week before Folsom Street Fair this year, in kindness to the queer and/or kinky. [Instagram]
- In other festival news, singer-songwriter Julien Baker has bowed out of her planned Outside Lands appearance, and other tour stops, due to a health issue that may have been a recent concussion. [Chronicle]
- The new Golden State Valkyries will play their first pre-season WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday at the Chase Center. [Chronicle]
National:
- Senate Democrats are pushing for changes to the GENIUS Act, which previously had bipartisan support, because of how it could benefit the Trumps' crypto business. The Dems are responding to reporting by the New York Times about how President Trump's sons are setting up massively lucrative crypto deals around the world. [New York Times]
- Trump denies putting that AI-generated image of himself as pope, which offended many Catholics, on the internet, even though it was posted to his Truth Social account and the White House X account. "I have no idea where it came from," he says. [New York Times]
- Oakland's own Zendaya and former 49er Colin Kaepernick were among the stars who made the guest list at this year's Met Gala, which is happening as we speak in New York. The theme this year is "Super Fine: Tailoring Black Style," and a lot of menswear-inspired looks hit the blue carpet. [W Magazine]
Video:
- Watch San Francisco third-grader Jonah Elsner doing his best Buddy Hield impression at a youth basketball game last weekend, hurling the ball in a buzzer-beating, half-court shot that swishes in. [KRON4]
Top image: (left) Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images); (right) Colin Kaepernick at the same event (Photo by Demetrios Kambouris/Getty Images)