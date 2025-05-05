- A 49-year-old man riding a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood Sunday morning. The crash happened around 11:29 am at the intersection of 18th Street and San Pablo Avenue. [East Bay Times]
- A home-built kit plane crashed in Simi Valley on Saturday, damaging two homes and killing two people and a dog who were onboard. [ABC 7]
- There was a small earthquake in the North Bay this morning, a 2.9M quake at 7:20 am centered about 13.5 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg, near The Geysers. [KRON4]
- There is a wind advisory in effect through 2 pm today, with wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph forecast in the inland North Bay and East Bay hills, raising concerns for potential wildfires amid dry conditions. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco International Arts Festival learned last week that its $20,000 grant from the NEA had been canceled. [KRON4]
- The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is targeting the Obama-era Equal Access Rule, which expanded protections for sexual orientation and gender identity in housing access, and this will inevitably lead to more LGBTQ+ homelessness. [Associated Press]
- Trump now wants to slap a 100% tariff on all films made overseas — and presumably shot in Canada — saying that other countries' efforts to lure film productions there represent a national security threat. [ABC News]
Photo: Cedric Letch