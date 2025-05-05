The Valero Refinery in Benicia, accused of emitting hazardous chemical for decades, emitted some more Monday morning during a raging refinery fire, though a  shelter-in-place order is lifted and the fire has since been put out.  

It was about 8:45 am Monday morning when a fire broke out at Benicia’s Valero Refinery, according to KTVU, an occurrence that is all too common for East Bay residents. According to KTVU, plumes of black smoke were visible for miles. HazMat teams and Cal-OSHA investigators were sent as far as Martinez to monitor the air for potential hazardous impacts.


KGO notes that parts of Benicia were given shelter-in-place orders, as well as ordered to keep their windows shut, and to not call 911 unless it was an absolute emergency. But KQED reported in an afternoon broadcast that a county-wide alert system failed to be triggered until 45 minutes after the fire began, and residents reported that they were out walking in the area and had no idea of the danger.

The Benicia Unified School District’s Robert Semple Elementary School was one facility placed under the shelter-in-place order.


Those sheltering orders were lifted by 10:40 am Monday morning. "While there is particulate matter present, all other air monitoring is below health hazard levels," the Benicia Fire Department said in an announcement.


As NBC Bay Area points out, there are thus far no reported injuries, but nor is there any information on how the fire started.

This Valero Refinery is already slated to be closed, likely in 2026, in large part because the state has fined them so much money for years of reportedly emitting hazardous chemicals. The facility opened in 1969, and has had many different names and owners since.

Related: Air Quality District Says Benicia Refinery Has Been Emitting Hazardous Chemicals for 15 Years [SFist]

Image: @AirDistrict via Twitter