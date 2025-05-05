The Valero Refinery in Benicia, accused of emitting hazardous chemical for decades, emitted some more Monday morning during a raging refinery fire, though a shelter-in-place order is lifted and the fire has since been put out.

It was about 8:45 am Monday morning when a fire broke out at Benicia’s Valero Refinery, according to KTVU, an occurrence that is all too common for East Bay residents. According to KTVU, plumes of black smoke were visible for miles. HazMat teams and Cal-OSHA investigators were sent as far as Martinez to monitor the air for potential hazardous impacts.

Contra Costa Health is aware of an incident at the Valero Benicia Refinery and is sending a HazMat team to Martinez to monitor for any potential impacts within our county. We will continue to keep residents informed as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/yDe0G5oiuK — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) May 5, 2025



KGO notes that parts of Benicia were given shelter-in-place orders, as well as ordered to keep their windows shut, and to not call 911 unless it was an absolute emergency. But KQED reported in an afternoon broadcast that a county-wide alert system failed to be triggered until 45 minutes after the fire began, and residents reported that they were out walking in the area and had no idea of the danger.

The Benicia Unified School District’s Robert Semple Elementary School was one facility placed under the shelter-in-place order.

Air Quality Advisory: A fire has been reported at Valero in Benicia. The Air District is investigating. Potential smoke impacts in the immediate area and downwind. Follow instructions from local health officials. Check air quality: https://t.co/U3NGKXoUWV. pic.twitter.com/UNabMrOp7J — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) May 5, 2025



Those sheltering orders were lifted by 10:40 am Monday morning. "While there is particulate matter present, all other air monitoring is below health hazard levels," the Benicia Fire Department said in an announcement.

Fire at the Valero Refinery in Benicia. pic.twitter.com/Nu6p2o89Rh — Brotha Doug (@AutomailDougie) May 5, 2025



As NBC Bay Area points out, there are thus far no reported injuries, but nor is there any information on how the fire started.

This Valero Refinery is already slated to be closed, likely in 2026, in large part because the state has fined them so much money for years of reportedly emitting hazardous chemicals. The facility opened in 1969, and has had many different names and owners since.

Image: @AirDistrict via Twitter