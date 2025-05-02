Outside Lands promoter Another Planet Entertainment is doing at least one more free concert in downtown SF this summer, as they have once again tapped EDM label Dirtybird Records to throw a one-day free DJ show at the Embarcadero on Saturday, June 14.

When Outside Lands promoter Another Planet Entertainment (APE) got City Hall permission to throw their “weekend after Outside Lands concerts” in Golden Gate Park in 2024, one of the trade-offs they offered was that they’d host some free outdoor concerts downtown to help small businesses in those struggling neighborhoods. And they came through on the deal, with last summer’s glorious Skrillex and Fred Again concert at Civic Center Plaza (which was not free), plus a Portugal.The Man concert and Embarcadero rave hosted by Dirtybird Records (both of which were free).

And of that Dirtybird Embarcadero dance party, Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office just said in a Friday press release that “Last year's concert in Embarcadero Plaza nearly tripled the foot traffic in the area relative to a typical Sunday, boosting local businesses and supporting the downtown economy.”

Last year’s shows included Dirtybird: Back 2 Baysics at Embarcadero Plaza, Portugal. The Man at Civic Center Plaza, & Don Louis & Sophia Scott in Union Square, drawing tens of thousands of attendees to the heart of the city. Learn more here: https://t.co/ktL03Gwll9 pic.twitter.com/aRvvlKVB12 — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) May 2, 2025

And the reason Daniel Lurie is talking about a successful effort by his predecessor London Breed is that his office and the SF Rec and Parks Department just announced another Dirtybird “Back to Baysics” concert at the Embarcadero this year, scheduled for Saturday, June 14, from 1-5 pm.

“We’re excited to be running it back with our partners at Another Planet Entertainment this year with three more free concerts,” Lurie said in that press release. “Last year’s shows brought thousands of people to our downtown, and we’re building on that momentum. Our arts and culture are helping to drive San Francisco’s comeback, and this is a perfect example of that energy."

Above we see the flyer for this event, and… is something missing here? Notably there are no performers announced for this concert. Last year’s announcement made it clear that DJs Sacha Robotti, Moody Jones, and Deron Delgado were spinning, this year’s announcement has no such detail. But last year’s announcement came barely a week before the show, whereas this year’s announcement comes a month and a half before the concert. So this may be understandable.

And given that it’s a free dance party, anyone with a spare molly pill or two laying around would probably circle that calendar date regardless of who’s spinning.

The show is free, but you’re asked to RSVP in advance.

Dirtybird Records, of course, is also resurrecting their campout that went on hiatus this summer after a January merger with the weed-focused Mendocino County techno festival Northern Nights.

Mayor @DanielLurie announced the return of the free concert series downtown in partnership w/ @apeconcerts & Rec & Park. Following the success of last year, the 2025 series will again feature renowned labels, & bring world-class headliners to the SF's most iconic public spaces. pic.twitter.com/gQCYk7v22P — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) May 2, 2025

This is the first such free show announced for summer 2025. But the above tweet from Rec and Parks refers to a “2025 series” of shows, so we can perhaps expect more concert announcements soon.

Image: @RecParkSF via Twitter